Rain Trend Continues

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another stormy night in store for the valley, with coverage of 30-40% again. After the storms pass we will see the chance for fog to form so be ware of this if you are driving late! Heading out the door tomorrow things are clear again, and Tuesday looks like our driest day this week. Temperatures will stay consistent with highs in the low 90s, but we will be on the uptick of rain again heading into the end of the week. Thursday we will see a nice front passing through the valley pushing uniform storms and showers ahead of it. Once that passes, we will see the light of both the sun and lower humidity (yay!). However, it will not bring cooler temperatures. Those conditions stick around for the remainder of your weekend and the start of the next work week. For now, it looks like the rain won’t return until the middle of the next week, but we will keep you updated as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.