Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Rain Trend Continues

Elise’s Forecast
pop
pop(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Another stormy night in store for the valley, with coverage of 30-40% again. After the storms pass we will see the chance for fog to form so be ware of this if you are driving late! Heading out the door tomorrow things are clear again, and Tuesday looks like our driest day this week. Temperatures will stay consistent with highs in the low 90s, but we will be on the uptick of rain again heading into the end of the week. Thursday we will see a nice front passing through the valley pushing uniform storms and showers ahead of it. Once that passes, we will see the light of both the sun and lower humidity (yay!). However, it will not bring cooler temperatures. Those conditions stick around for the remainder of your weekend and the start of the next work week. For now, it looks like the rain won’t return until the middle of the next week, but we will keep you updated as details develop.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike & Ed's Barbecue
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus.
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
House fire in south Columbus
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
2 injured, 1 dead in Hogansville Saturday morning shooting
Malcolm Crouch
Columbus man arrested on multiple traffic, drug charges

Latest News

Have the umbrella handy this afternoon as scattered thunderstorms are expected!
Scattered storms return this afternoon
Watch for scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.
Monday Morning Weather on the Go
pop
Summer Dwindles Away, Rain Does Not
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go
Sunday Morning Weather On the Go