Scattered storms return this afternoon

Tyler’s forecast
Scattered PM showers and storms are in the forecast.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A fairly typical summertime pattern is expected for the second week of August with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms most days. There are some signs of changes by the weekend. For Monday, many more districts heading back to school, we’ll have more clouds than sun today. Mainly dry in the morning followed by a 40-50% coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Watch out for some fog early Tuesday followed by some spotty PM thunderstorms, perhaps not as many as Monday. Wednesday looks pretty similar. Thursday is sticking out as our best potential for showers and storms; several scattered thunderstorms in the forecast ahead of an approaching front. We’re optimistic the front slowly pushes through some point Friday and sending most of the moisture to our south. That is expected to lead to a relatively dry weekend along with a touch of lower humidity.

