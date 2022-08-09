Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Brookstone rallying behind new coach Rance Gillespie

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 8:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new era of Brookstone football begins on August 26. Rance Gillespie, most recently the head coach at Hart County High School, will lead the Cougars onto the field in two weeks at Glenwood.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve... we’ve had to hold each other accountable in different aspects because we’ve had a new level set,” said Brookstone senior WR/CB Walter Blanchard.

See the video above for more on how the Cougars have welcomed GIllespie. Brookstone’s season begins on August 26 at Glenwood.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mike & Ed's Barbecue
Mike & Ed’s Barbecue returns to Columbus
One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting on Earline Avenue in Columbus.
One dead, one injured after shooting on Earline Ave. in Columbus
House fire in south Columbus
2 people without home following south Columbus house fire
Shakeisar Peavy
Woman charged with murder after body found on Lee Road 705 in Opelika
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73

Latest News

The 2021 Morehouse Tuskegee Classic marked the first time the celebrated matchup took place in...
Morehouse Tuskegee Classic will return to Legion Field
Highlights from MCSD’s football media day
Highlights from MCSD’s football media day
TJ Finley was taken into custody Thursday and charged with attempting to elude officers with...
Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley arrested following alleged police chase
Callaway prepares for tough opening schedule
Callaway football prepares for tough opening schedule