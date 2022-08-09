Brookstone rallying behind new coach Rance Gillespie

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A new era of Brookstone football begins on August 26. Rance Gillespie, most recently the head coach at Hart County High School, will lead the Cougars onto the field in two weeks at Glenwood.

“It’s definitely been a learning curve... we’ve had to hold each other accountable in different aspects because we’ve had a new level set,” said Brookstone senior WR/CB Walter Blanchard.

See the video above for more on how the Cougars have welcomed GIllespie. Brookstone’s season begins on August 26 at Glenwood.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.