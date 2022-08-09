Final plans approved for Kadie the Cow moving to Uptown Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The president of Uptown came before the Columbus City Council, and final plans were approved to move forward in moving Kadie the Cow near the Riverwalk in Uptown Columbus.

In a ten-year period, Uptown is devoted to maintaining Kadie the Cow for the next decade by making repairs and providing for the move.

A total of $32,000 has been allocated to Kadie -- $8,000 of that is for repairs.

“Now, we’re in the final stages of figuring out the best way to move her into the Uptown district,” said Ed Wolverton, president of Uptown Columbus Inc.

Uptown plans to move Kadie the Cow on Labor Day weekend.

