Firearm confiscated from bookbag at Jordan High School in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weapon was confiscated at Jordan High School Tuesday morning, August 9.

According to the school district, school administrators received a tip from a student that another student had a weapon on campus.

During the course of the investigation, the weapon was located in a bookbag.

The MCSD police have confirmed the weapon was a firearm. The weapon was confiscated without further disruption to the school day.

The MCSD Police Department is investigating the situation.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.