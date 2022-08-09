Firearm confiscated from bookbag at Jordan High School in Columbus
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A weapon was confiscated at Jordan High School Tuesday morning, August 9.
According to the school district, school administrators received a tip from a student that another student had a weapon on campus.
During the course of the investigation, the weapon was located in a bookbag.
The MCSD police have confirmed the weapon was a firearm. The weapon was confiscated without further disruption to the school day.
The MCSD Police Department is investigating the situation.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.