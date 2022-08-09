Harris Co. School District hosting groundbreaking ceremony for multi-sport indoor athletic facility

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - The Harris County School District is holding a groundbreaking ceremony for the new multi-sport athletic facility.

This ceremony was rescheduled from June 23. The new ceremony will take place August 11 at 5 p.m. behind Harris County High School - which is located at 8281 Georgia Hwy. 116 in Hamilton. The project will be between the softball/baseball complex and Harris County Carver Middle School.

The project is to construct a multi-sport 40,000-square-foot indoor athletic facility for boys’ and girls’ athletics that will be centralized to the existing sports facilities and will include:

o Four locker rooms,

o New weight room,

o 60-yard indoor turf practice field, and

o Additional parking for the facility

Funding for this $12 million project comes from a combination of sources including the $1 million general obligation bond and ESPLOST (Education Special Local Optional Sales Tax) dollars - both passed by Harris County voters in 2019 - as well as monies saved on the construction of the new Harris County Carver Middle School, a project finished about $2.5 million under budget.

The anticipated completion of this project is in June 2023. For more information, click HERE or call 706.628-4206.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.