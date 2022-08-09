Business Break
Local Vietnamese restaurant owners open second location in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A local Vietnamese family restaurant has opened a second location in Columbus.

Co-Owners and sisters, Cindy Nguyen and Elaine Pham, along with their mother - known as Big Mama - have opened a second, larger location on Sidney Simons Boulevard.

Big Mama also owns Uptown Vietnamese in Uptown Columbus.

As a beloved Chef in the Columbus community, she is excited to bring more of her authentic Vietnamese recipes to her loving regulars in the north Columbus.

Big Mama Vietnam Kitchen is located at 5300 Sidney Simons Blvd Unit #14 in Columbus.

