More West Point officers placed on paid leave after viral security video

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Five additional West Point officers have been placed on paid leave following a viral video from a home security camera, say public information officers.

On August 7, Tomeisha Madden captured footage of an officer allegedly throwing one of her security cameras in some bushes and using a derogatory racial slur while referring to her son.

[CLICK HERE TO VIEW VIDEO]

The footage since then has gathered nearly 20,000 views on Facebook and hundreds of shares.

The West Point Police Department initially placed one officer, Ofc. Donald Bramblett, on administrative leave immediately following the video’s circulation, saying,

However, following a private meeting with Madden’s attorney, Wendell Major, the department has placed the added officers on paid leave and turned the investigation over to the Georgia Bureau of Investigations.

The department released another statement, adding,

As of now, the names of those additional officers have not been released.

According to Major, the officers in the video were there to execute an arrest warrant on Madden’s son.

When Madden learned of the reason for the police visit, she turned her son in.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

