Pop up storms this afternoon and evening like a typical summer day

Tyler’s forecast
There will be pop up storms in spots later today and this evening.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Storms will pop up the next couple days with the daytime heating so they will develop over random locations and be fairly spotty in coverage. Rain chances likely go up Thursday before the setup tries to change! After morning fog and clouds, more sun should start mixing into the sky. We have a 30-40% coverage of storms anticipated today mainly after 3 PM and mainly north of Highway 82. Highs reach the low 90s. Any storms leftover this evening wrap up a couple hours after sunset, and fog once again develop Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks pretty similar to Tuesday with a couple handfuls of storms able to develop during the second half of the day. As a cold front approaches Thursday, that will likely drive up our rain opportunities; we’re forecasting 60% coverage. Highs in the upper 80s. The front is poised to be right on top of the valley Friday so we’ll still have a chance of storms, although not as many as Thursday. As we go throughout the weekend, the front pushes into the Florida Panhandle and northern Gulf taking the moisture with it. Right now, Sunday and Monday look pretty much completely dry. The other main factor with this front is less humid air; lows dip into the mid and upper 60s over the weekend and early next week.

