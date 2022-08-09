Portion of Phenix City Riverwalk to close for walkway repairs

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - A portion of the Phenix City Riverwalk will be closed beginning Wednesday, August 10.

The portion that will be closed includes the 11th Street access to the wooden bridge behind Regions Bank. A contractor working for Phenix City will be making these repairs and the project is anticipated to last several weeks.

Anyone with questions should contact the Phenix City Engineering Department at 334-448-2760.

