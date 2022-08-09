Richland Air Force veteran receives mobility van

RICHLAND, Ga. (WTVM) - “Oh, I thank god,” says Willie Smiley, wife of an Air Force veteran who will receive a handicap mobility van.

Thanksgiving could be felt at this small home in Richland, Georgia, in Stewart county. “Oh, I thank god, this van is on the way,” says Willie Smiley.

Willie Smiley is truly all smiles after her husband, Air Force veteran John Smiley will receive a full handicapped mobility van like this one.

“I just thank God, cause it’s going to be a help where I don’t have to do nothing but put him in the wheelchair and he can whirl himself around, and they are going to give us instructions how to do the van,” says Willie Smiley.

Those instructions will help after the veteran had a stroke in 2017 that left him non-verbal and paralyzed on his right side. He also has countless doctors’ appointments, and being unable to get him in and out of a vehicle comfortably has been a struggle.

“When you are totally disabled, you have to put on his clothes, get him in the shower, then you have to lift him out the shower, and some of that is bad on your back,” says Willie Smiley. With so many health issues, it’s forcing the family to step in to ensure all John Smiley’s needs are taken care of.

The Office of Veteran Affairs has proven to be a big help.

“They can get housing. They can get homes. They can go to school. There are so many benefits that are available to the veterans,” says Harding Carr, veteran advocate, Department of Veteran Affairs, Tuskegee, Alabama.

And this has not been an overnight process. It took three years for John Smiley to be approved for the van.

“Usually, if they participate and just don’t give up, we at the VA we will provide some services for you,” says Carr.

That mobility can, for now, is in Tampa, Florida, but the family says once the van pulls into their driveway, it will be worth the wait.

“It’s been three years we’ve been working on this van, and sometimes it got so discouraging, and it will make you mad sometimes, but I had to be patient,” says Willie Smiley.

