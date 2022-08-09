Business Break
Russell County sheriffs searching for attempted murder suspect

Johnquarius Burch
Johnquarius Burch(Source: Russell County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Russell County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen with warrants for attempted murder.

19-year-old Johnquarius Fitzgerald Burch is described as 6′1 and about 160 lbs.

Officers say Burch has warrants for attempted murder through the Russell County Sheriff’s Office.

If anyone has information on his whereabouts, contact Investigator Jake Jackson at 706-664-9856.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

