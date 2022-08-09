Business Break
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus

19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was shot and killed August 8 by her child's father, according to...
19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was shot and killed August 8 by her child's father, according to officials.(Source: Brandy Nevels (Nevaeh's mom))
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department is investigating shooting that left a teenage girl dead and another person severely injured.

According to officials, the incident happened on August 8 in the 3400 block of Buena Vista Road - near Wild Bills Pawn and Jewelry Shop.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the victim has been identified as 19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels. Bryan says the suspect is believed to be the father of Nevels’ child.

Officials say the suspect chased Nevels and a surviving passenger down Buena Vista Road shooting at the vehicle. Nevels turned down Parkchester Drive - followed by turning right on Mill Road before turning into Wild Bills. Nevels clipped the curb and spun out. The suspect got out of his car and opened fire on the vehicle.

“My daughter leaves behind a two-year-old daughter by the man who took her life and riddled her body with holes while she was trying to get away,” said Brandy Nevels, Nevaeh’s mother.

The coroner says the surviving victim is in an induced coma.

The suspect’s identity has not yet been released. Stay with us as we gather more information.

