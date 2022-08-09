VIDEO: West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A West Point officer is placed on administrative leave behind a viral video on social media.

The footage allegedly shows Officer Bramblett throwing homeowner Tomeisha James Madden’s security camera in some nearby bushes and using a racial slur.

According to the West Point Police Department, they are investigating the allegations and have put the officer on administrative leave.

We have been made aware of a video circulating on social media involving one of our officers. Ofc. Bramblett has been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation. Nothing further at this time.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.