VIDEO: West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 11:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A West Point officer is placed on administrative leave behind a viral video on social media.
The footage allegedly shows Officer Bramblett throwing homeowner Tomeisha James Madden’s security camera in some nearby bushes and using a racial slur.
According to the West Point Police Department, they are investigating the allegations and have put the officer on administrative leave.
