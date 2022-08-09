Business Break
You Guessed It - More Rain!

Elise’s Forecast
next few days
next few days(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We’ve had a muggy and *mostly* dry day so far, but as the evening approaches we are seeing more and more pop-up storms and showers. In typical summer fashion these storms will reach their full potential after about 6pm and then die out through the overnight hours. Once the rain clears some will see fog form and linger into mid-morning. Tomorrow will follow suit with today and we will see clouds throughout the morning that will give way to thunderstorms in the afternoon. On Thursday the rain remains but the forcing changes. We are anticipating a front moving into the valley Thursday into Friday that will bring more widespread and uniform storms both days. The good news is your weekend looks great! After the dry air from the front settles in we will have more comfortable (less humid) conditions that stick around for a few days. High temperatures will stay the same - upper 80s to low 90s - but it will feel closer to the actual temperature outside instead of feeling like upper 90s. The rain stays out of the picture for the most part until the middle of the next week, when we will enter back into our same typical summer pattern.

Rain Trend Continues