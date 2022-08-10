Business Break
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 9:35 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Fort Benning soldiers died, and others were injured following a weather-related incident in North Georgia.

According to the Maneuver Center of Excellence and Fort Benning Public Affairs Office, the incident occurred at Yonah Mountain in Dahlonega, Ga.

Three additional personnel were also injured due to the incident. Army medics treated them before taking the three to the hospital, where they remained under watch.

Names of the soldiers and official details have yet to be released.

However, stay with News Leader 9 as we learn more details on this incident.

