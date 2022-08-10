2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges.

On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.

During the search of the vehicle, the deputy located numerous items indicating the two women, Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray, were possibly involved in identity theft and printing checks to be cashed on unknowing victim’s accounts. The deputy also discovered numerous stolen COVID-19 vaccination cards taken from a physician’s office, false VIN stickers suspected for use on stolen vehicles, and multiple debit and credit cards belonging to other people.

The Criminal Investigations Division began investigating the case and found that Andrews and Gray were in possession of approximately $22,400 of forged money orders and $45,949.31 in suspected forged checks.

The investigation division also located evidence that Andrews and Gray were actively recruiting other members into their criminal enterprise to take advantage of innocent victims. They are also suspected of defrauding the federal government in PPP loan and unemployment fraud.

At the time of her arrest, Gray was wanted by Louisiana agencies for related offenses and was later transferred to them. She is currently in federal custody for charges of federal mail fraud and wire fraud. Andrews is still in custody in Troup County. It is estimated that their enterprise is responsible for well over $500,000 in identity fraud.

If convicted on conspiracy to commit racketeering charges, the two women could face a sentence of 5 to 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.