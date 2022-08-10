Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

3 killed, 39 homes damaged from house explosion in Indiana

Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities responded after a house explosion occurred in Evansville on Wednesday afternoon.(WFIE)
By Gray News Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Authorities confirmed that three people were killed as a result of a house explosion in Indiana on Wednesday afternoon.

Officials say the call originally came in just before 1 p.m.

Evansville Fire Department Chief Mike Connelly says that a special collapse unit was requested to the scene.

Officials say that most surrounding houses were unoccupied except for pets.

Fire crews on the scene said the street intersection nearby had been closed but was about to reopen.

During an earlier news conference, Connelly said 39 homes were damaged as a result of the explosion, and four homes were destroyed. He said two people had been in the house that exploded, while a third individual was inside a neighboring house.

The number of people displaced is unknown at this time.

Connelly says eight fire units are currently on scene, while an arson investigation is now underway.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was shot and killed August 8 by her child's father, according to...
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Columbus police searching for caregivers of unknown toddler
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.
West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
VIDEO: West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.

Latest News

This photo released Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022, by the Albuquerque Police Department shows Muhammad...
Suspect in Albuquerque Muslim killings denies involvement
Biden signs PACT Act
President Biden signs PACT Act into law
This photo from July 30, 2018, shows the Sesame Place sign at the theme park's location in...
Sesame Place to train employees on diversity and inclusion after lawsuit
FILE PHOTO - Zoey attended Pre-K at Bible Baptist Academy, but the private school refused to...
Kindergartner removed from academy over same-sex parents accepted into new school