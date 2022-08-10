Ala. School Superintendent says improvements to school systems coming

ALABAMA (WTVM) - In Alabama, teachers have been training all summer and additional school resource officers are being added to provide more safety within the schools.

This new school year will have a lot of changes and improvements to school systems in Alabama.

Dr. Eric Mackey says they are providing more learning programs for students to keep them from falling behind. In addition, school resource officers worked with teachers following the most recent tragic deadly school shooting in Texas.

Many students across Alabama are back in the classroom.

Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey said this year the current teacher shortage affected their ability to fill specific positions, he says it’s not all solved yet. Still, they have seen an increase in new teachers this year.

“We’ve had the lowest number of retirees we’ve had this year since 2014. A lot of that we believe was due to a large pay increase,” said Mackey.

Dr. Mackey said an essential new change is improving training to deal with and hopefully prevent tragic school shootings. Auburn Assistant Chief of Police Clarence Stewart said they’ve added a school resource officer at every school.

“We go through a very large hard vetting process within the people with who we have here to make sure they’re a good fit and to also make sure they are willing to do the things at times, unfortunately,” said Stewart.

“We have to secure those campus perimeters,” said Mackey.

Stewart said with recent school tragedies, you never know what someone will do, which is why his team has been going through more intense training and finding the right people on board to serve the community.

“I know it was a tragedy, but sometimes we can try to learn from other things that other people go through and learn vicariously and go ahead and implement things that can make our school system safe,” he said.

Dr. Mackey said their main goal is to have all students reading at their grade level, and after providing reading coaches in the classroom, they’ve seen just that.

“The number of students reading proficiently has been going up, and the number of students reading below grade level is going down,” said Mackey.

