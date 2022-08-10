Business Break
Candidate Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19

FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Atlanta. Abrams announced housing proposals on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 that she says will improve affordability, reduce homelessness, and make it easier for longtime residents to remain in gentrifying neighborhoods. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)(Brynn Anderson | AP)
By Joyce Lupiani
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has tested positive for COVID-19, according to her campaign.

She reportedly received the positive test results early Wednesday. On Tuesday, she held a press conference to discuss her economic plan for Georiga if she is elected governor.

Her campaign sent the following statement:

This morning, Stacey Abrams tested positive for COVID-19 during routine testing. She tests daily and tested negative via PCR Monday and negative via rapid test yesterday before her ‘Georgia Thrives’ economic speech. She is fully vaccinated and boosted and experiencing mild symptoms. Consistent with CDC guidelines, she will isolate at home and looks forward to traveling across the state to meet Georgians as soon as possible.

Abrams, who is a Democrat, is in a heated race for governor against the current governor, Brian Kemp.

Kemp narrowly defeated Abrams during the 2018 race.

Copyright 2022 WGCL. All rights reserved.

