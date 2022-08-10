“Cold” Front on the Way Ending the Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front will be approaching as we take you into Thursday and Friday which will help to increase the coverage of showers and storms in our area. Keep the umbrella with you, but know that the best chances will come from around 2 PM to 10 PM local time each day. You can keep track of any showers on our WTVM weather app! The weekend will be one of transition - we’ll see drier air starting to move in, which will lower humidity values and drop the rain chances. Rain coverage will be isolated on Saturday, but I don’t think we’ll have much rain to deal with at all on Sunday. Highs will still stay in the upper 80s and lower 90s - the cold front won’t bring us any colder air! It will, however, feel more comfortable in the mornings early Sunday and Monday with some spots in the 60s. For next week, we will see highs generally in the lower 90s, and we would expect a slight chance of a shower or storm on Monday or Tuesday. By the middle of next week, there’s a chance of another shot of drier air by the middle and end of next week which may again drop overnight lows into the 60s and knock the rain chances back down to zero.

