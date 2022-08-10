Columbus dad arrested on murder charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus dad has been arrested on multiple charges, including second degree murder, after a 4-week-old died from brain injuries.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 4-week-old Kentrell Leonard was pronounced dead at Scottish Rite Pediatric ICU on August 9 at 2:10 p.m.

The baby had been on life support and was first sent to Piedmont - and then transported to Scottish Rite on July 27. The baby has since been transported by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

According to the coroner, the baby’s father has been arrested and booked on multiple charges including 2nd degree murder. Bryan says the manner of death is homicide - the cause being brain injuries including subdural hematomas over both cerebral convexities, multiple fractures, bruises on entire body and four posterior rib fractures.

