Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Columbus dad arrested on murder charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries

A Columbus dad has been arrested on multiple charges including second degree murder after a...
A Columbus dad has been arrested on multiple charges including second degree murder after a 4-week-old died from brain injuries.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus dad has been arrested on multiple charges, including second degree murder, after a 4-week-old died from brain injuries.

Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says 4-week-old Kentrell Leonard was pronounced dead at Scottish Rite Pediatric ICU on August 9 at 2:10 p.m.

The baby had been on life support and was first sent to Piedmont - and then transported to Scottish Rite on July 27. The baby has since been transported by the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation for an autopsy.

According to the coroner, the baby’s father has been arrested and booked on multiple charges including 2nd degree murder. Bryan says the manner of death is homicide - the cause being brain injuries including subdural hematomas over both cerebral convexities, multiple fractures, bruises on entire body and four posterior rib fractures.

Stay with us as we continue to gather information on this case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was shot and killed August 8 by her child's father, according to...
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Columbus police searching for caregivers of unknown toddler
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
VIDEO: West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.
Firearm confiscated from bookbag at Jordan High School in Columbus

Latest News

How to save money when traveling the world
How to travel with low prices
How to save money when traveling the world
Brian Kemp and Stacey Abrams
Abrams, Kemp laying out their economic plans for Georgia
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.