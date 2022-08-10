Fort Benning releases names of soldiers killed at Ranger School in North Ga.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Fort Benning has released the names of the two soldiers killed in a weather-related accident in North Georgia on August 9.

According to the US Army Fort Benning Facebook page, 2nd Lt. Evan Fitzgibbon and Staff Sgt. George Taber was two of five ranger candidates hit by a falling tree during a Ranger School weather-induced training at Yonah Mountains near Dahlonega, Georgia,

Fort Benning says both soldiers were pronounced dead at the hospital. Two soldiers were treated for minor injuries, and one remains stable under medical watch.

Fitzgibbon was an Infantry officer assigned to the Infantry Basic Officer Leader Course, 199th Infantry “Leader Brigade” at Fort Benning, Georgia. In May 2021, he graduated from West Point - The U.S. Academy and was commissioned.

Taber was a Special Forces Medical Sergeant assigned to The 7th Special Forces Group at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. He served in the Army since his March 2017 enlistment.

Fort Benning went on to say, “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the families, friends and leadership of these two outstanding leaders who unexpectedly lost their lives in the pursuit of excellence.”

