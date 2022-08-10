Harris County High’s Laura Jackson honored for 50 plus years of service

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - While students, teachers and staff are just getting settled into the back-to-school routine in Harris County, a familiar face in the district is missing in the halls of Harris County High School, but she’s recently been recognized for her many years of service.

Laura Jackson who’s from Harris County has spent 50 years in the Harris County School District.

But altogether she’s spent 51 years in education. Jackson has worked several roles in the district but spent most of her time as assistant principal of Harris County High School.

She officially retired in May of 2020, but the pandemic affected the district honoring her and others until last week.

Mrs. Jackson said during her tenure she’s seen many things in the world and education sector change. She offers her best advice to educators everywhere.

“Teaching is not easy; you have to be committed to what you do, said Former Harris County High School Assistant Principal Laura Jackson. “Every child is not the same, you have to learn how develop relationships with your students, and when I say develop relationships with them, you have to try to understand them.”

Recently Mrs. Jackson was gifted with a new rocking chair at a ceremony honoring staff for their service.

She said when she received a call to show up for the event she wondered why she needed to go, but says when Harris County Schools Superintendent Roger Couch makes a request well, you show up.

Jackson said she’s thankful to have given so many years to students right in her hometown and wishes students throughout Harris County a great 2022-2023 school year.

