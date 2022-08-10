Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

How to save money when traveling the world

(Hawaii Department of Transportation)
By Dee Armstrong
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - If you’re planning a summer getaway but you’re concerned about ticket cost and delays - you’re not alone!

If you’re planning on flying - remember it is the best of times and the worst of times with cost. However, our Nicole Harper has more information on how to make the most out of a day-trip or even a weekend getaway!

Below is a full interview on how to save money with flights.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was shot and killed August 8 by her child's father, according to...
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
Columbus police searching for caregivers of unknown toddler
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
VIDEO: West Point officer on administrative leave following viral security footage
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.
Firearm confiscated from bookbag at Jordan High School in Columbus

Latest News

How to travel with low prices
How to save money when traveling the world
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
FILE - Georgia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams talks to the media during...
Candidate Stacey Abrams tests positive for COVID-19
Homicide investigation underway on Brookdale Dr. in Americus
Victim ID’d after shooting on Brookdale Dr. in Americus