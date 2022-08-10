Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Lee County Sheriff’s Office update livestock owner list in Lee County

(WSAW)
By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:54 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Lee County Sheriff’s Office needs your help updating their livestock and livestock owners list.

The Lee County dispatchers use the livestock list to help locate owners if their animals get loose and are in or near the roads to help avoid accidents. The list of livestock includes all animals such as cows, pigs, horses, llamas, emu, peacocks, etc., and any animals in enclosed/fenced areas.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones said they are constantly trying to update the livestock book to ensure the animals return to their owners if loose.

“We get calls from time to time that livestock has gone out in the roadway or whatever, and sometimes it’s difficult to find the owner, and we want to make sure we notify the owner to collect their livestock and get it back in the fence.”

The information needed includes:

  • Owner’s name
  • Phone number
  • Address/location of the livestock
  • Amounts or identifying features of the livestock

If you own livestock, please email dispatch@leecountysheriff.org or call (334)749-5651.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was shot and killed August 8 by her child's father, according to...
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
Columbus police searching for caregivers of unknown toddler
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.
Delonta Williams
Columbus dad arrested on murder charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries

Latest News

Auburn City Schools adding more school resource officers
Monkeypox numbers increasing in Alabama and Georgia
Ala. School Superintendent says improvements to school systems coming
GA abortion law impact on film industry in the Peach State