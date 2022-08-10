Business Break
Monkeypox numbers increasing in Alabama and Georgia

By Reagan Ranzer
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - In Georgia and Alabama, monkeypox continues to increase. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Alabama has 21 confirmed cases, and Georgia is at 625.

The Alabama Public Health Department advises everyone to become educated on monkeypox regarding isolation and potential treatment if exposed.

Anyone can become infected with monkeypox, but in this current outbreak, male-to-male sexual contact has been a risk factor. Monkeypox is transmitted through close intimate, skin-to-skin contact or through broken skin.

Doctor Karen Landers recommends those at high risk and exposed to monkeypox get vaccinated.

“The vaccine, if given up to four days after contact the vaccine can reduce the person’s chance of getting the virus. If it’s given within 14 days, it can reduce the severity of the illness so that we can appropriately test and appropriately vaccinate.”

If you believe you have monkeypox, Dr. Landers says to follow the isolation guidelines and contact your health provider.

For more information, click here.

