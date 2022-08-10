More of the same Wednesday, Better rain chance Thursday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A typical summertime setup returns Wednesday with some late day and evening storms around in spots. Rain and storms are more likely Thursday and even Friday before a change up comes for the weekend. Expect more clouds than sun Wednesday. It’ll be hot and sticky of course with highs near or just above 90 before some hit-or-miss thunderstorms develop and move up from the south starting around late afternoon and continuing into the evening. We’re expecting around 40% rain coverage. That jumps up to 60% Thursday thanks to an approaching cold front. Thursday morning is mainly dry once again, but around midday or early afternoon, rain chances start to increase. Several scattered showers and storms move through with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. The front is forecast to be right on top of us Friday leading to a lingering chance of scattered thunderstorms during the day, ending from north to south during the evening. As the front moves into north Florida over the weekend, that allows us to dry out in the Chattahoochee Valley. We can’t rule out a couple isolated storms mainly south of Columbus on Saturday. At least a touch of humidity relief moves in by the second half of the weekend and early next week. Mornings will also be a smidge cooler with lows in the mid to upper 60s Sunday and Monday morning. It will still be plenty warm during the afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s. A gradual uptick in moisture and humidity returns next week, especially mid to late next week it appears.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.