Organization to hold free autism resource training at Cascade Hills in Columbus

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More resources are being made available for parents of children with autism.

Free training sessions are being offered for people in Chattahoochee Valley.

Ready to Learn ABA, LLC will partner with Cascade Hills Church to provide a series of intro-level training to share foundational knowledge and spread awareness of autism and Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services.

Ready to Learn wants to help educate learners, parents, siblings and education staff on how to utilize therapeutic care for children and adults diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder.

“ABA is very expensive, and not a lot of learners have access to it. Not a lot of families know where to find it. So really, being able to educate the community about what’s out there and to offer it as a free service is really an honor. So I encourage as many people to come out as possible, just so they can see what is available to them and learn more about it,” said Operation Manager Jakya Bridges.

The training on Saturday, August 14, will be an introduction to ABA from 10 a.m. until noon at Cascade Hill Baptist Church in Columbus.

