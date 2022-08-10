Police: 1 injured following Winston Rd. shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Winston Road.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his minor injuries.

This case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.

