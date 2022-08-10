Business Break
Police: 1 injured following Winston Rd. shooting in Columbus

Police: 1 injured in Winston Road shooting in Columbus
Police: 1 injured in Winston Road shooting in Columbus(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person.

According to authorities, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Winston Road.

Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his minor injuries.

This case is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Columbus Police Department.

