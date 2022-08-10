Business Break
Voting organizations host informational seminar on voting changes in Columbus

(Source: Gray TV)
By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Several voting organizations came together earlier in Columbus to host an education event about changes voters will see at the polls this November.

Those officials say since House Bill 202, knowns as the Election Integrity Act, passed, voting across the state has gotten harder.

The legislation decreases the amount of time absentee ballots can be returned from six months before the election to 11 weeks and a day.

Access to drop boxes has also been decreased. Officials say college campuses are also being impacted, with mobile voting units no longer running.

“I think it’s really unfair that the rules keep changing on the voters. I think it’s confusing. I think it’s hard on the counties to run elections when the rules keep changing. And I think it’s really hard for voters to know where they’re supposed to go to vote, and we know that the voters in Georgia are extremely engaged. We know that they want to vote, and they care about these issues. We should make it easy on them,” said Kristin Nabers, state director of All Voting is Local.

The Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, State’s League of Woman Voters and the Muslim Georgie Voter Project were all on the panel.

Director at the Muscogee County Elections Office, Nancy Boren, was also in attendance.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

