2 Columbus men charged in FBI agent shooting

2 Columbus men arrested for FBI agent shooting
2 Columbus men arrested for FBI agent shooting(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 7:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men face federal charges from an alleged shooting with an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28, officials say.

According to the US Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Jarvis Smith and 24-year-old Joshuia Brown are now in custody.

On August 9, a federal indictment was decided, charging the suspects with one count of forcible assault on a federal officer with a deadly weapon and one count of discharging a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.

Additionally, Smith faces one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Both men can receive a maximum sentence of life in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, Brown recently appeared in court and was sent to federal custody. Likewise, Smith is in state custody and should be brought into federal custody soon.

