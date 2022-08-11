Business Break
Carver football remains hungry after title game birth

By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Carver Tigers have been the standard for football in Columbus. After last year’s trip to the 4A state championship game, the Tigers are hungry to get back to Atlanta and finish the job.

“For us, it’s still taking it week by week. Playing each game and not looking forward towards a postseason or a state championship right now,” said new Carver head coach Pierre Coffey.

Carver opens the season on Thursday, August 18 vs. Hardaway.

