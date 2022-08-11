Business Break
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent

FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 10:54 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus has been arrested.

According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28.

On August 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued after Brown was charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and impeding a federal official by the U.S. District Court in Macon, Georgia.

According to the FBI, as of August 10, Brown is now in custody. 

According to agents, Brown turned himself in to the FBI at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday in Columbus. He reportedly felt pressure from the multi-day manhunt . Agents say there is no indication he ever left Columbus between the incident and the time he turned himself in.

