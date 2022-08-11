Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Coroner: Victim ID’d in Walmart shooting on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Victory Drive shooting
Victory Drive shooting(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have identified the victim from a Walmart shooing on Victory Drive.

On August 10, 18-year-old Smiths Station resident Caleb Boling was pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m. on the scene. Officials say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.

No motives have been determined in this case, and no suspects have been arrested.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this case.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
Delonta Williams
Columbus dad arrested on murder charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
Fort Benning releases names of soldiers killed at Ranger School in North Ga.

Latest News

Incumbent Kay Ivey declares victory over eight rivals in the Republican primary race for...
Ivey’s office dispels ‘bogus rumors’ about governor’s health
ADPH: More than 1.4M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
WTVM to host free regional job fair, open to public
WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming
FBI offering $25K for suspect involved in agent shooting in Columbus
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent