Coroner: Victim ID’d in Walmart shooting on Victory Dr. in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have identified the victim from a Walmart shooing on Victory Drive.

On August 10, 18-year-old Smiths Station resident Caleb Boling was pronounced dead at 11:18 p.m. on the scene. Officials say the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.

No motives have been determined in this case, and no suspects have been arrested.

