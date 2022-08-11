Elementary school lockdown lifted after police search school grounds in Valley

VALLEY, Ala. (WTVM) - A lockdown was lifted at Fairfax Elementary School in Valley after an alleged suspicious man was walking the school grounds earlier this morning.

On August 11, at approximately 9:14 a.m., Valley police received a call of a suspicious male on the grounds of Fairfax Elementary School.

The caller advised that the male was possibly carrying a shotgun. At that time, Fairfax Elementary was placed on lock down.

Officers immediately responded to the school where a search for the suspicious male was started. A male matching the description was located approximately four blocks from the school at the intersection of Lafayette Street and Lafayette Boulevard.

The male was identified and searched. He was not carrying a weapon at the time he was stopped.

Officers continued searching the school grounds as well as side streets for any type of weapon, but none was found. There was no entry to any school buildings by the suspect and there were no injuries reported.

The scene was cleared and turned over to school officials at 10:00 a.m.

