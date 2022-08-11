Expecting Some Changes by the Weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A front will continue to move into the area tonight and tomorrow, bringing another high coverage of showers and storms into the area as we end the week on Friday. Keep the umbrella handy if you have any plans outside, even though it won’t be a complete washout. For the weekend, we should transition into drier air - there will still be a few showers and storms around on Saturday - especially in our southern counties - but we have taken the rain coverage down to zero on Sunday. The mornings will be more comfortable with lows in the 60s in many communities, and the afternoons will still feature highs in the lower 90s. Going into next week, the aforementioned front will be stalled out across the Deep South, and what side of the front we end up on will depend on what kind of weather we get. At this point, there’s a chance things will be a little drier during the first part of the week with lower humidity, and then a return to more muggy conditions by the end of next week. Highs will generally stay in the 90s and we’ll continue to keep a close eye on things and fine-tune the long-range forecast!

