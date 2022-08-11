Business Break
Jordan High School in Columbus bans bookbags after campus gun discovery

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus, Georgia’s Jordan High School will now prohibit all staff, students, and visitors bring bookbags to the school’s campus.

This new protocol came after a firearm was discovered in a student’s bookbag only two days into the new school year.

School officials say this rule will go into effect beginning Monday, August 15.

Exceptions for the new safety measure will include students with documented medical issues approved by the principal. Athletes will also be allowed to carry equipment bags, but they are to be left in designated gym areas before the school day.

Additionally, if students arrive Monday or after that with bookbags, the school says the bag will be kept in the front office must to be picked up by a parent.

