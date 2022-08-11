Business Break
Lee County jury finds suspect in attempted murder case guilty

Justin Upshaw
Justin Upshaw(Source: Lee County District Attorney's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Lee County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a gas station shooting in Feb. 2021.

According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the jury convicted Justin Upshaw on one count of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into occupied vehicles.

The district attorney’s office says, on Feb. 4, 2021, law enforcement was called to the scene of an Auburn gas station regarding reports of gunshots.

Witnesses told police they were sitting in their vehicles when they heard the shots, and bullets hit their cars. A victim, Demarrius Bridges, suffered multiple gunshot wounds. However, he survived.

Upshaw immediately left the scene.

With witnesses’ descriptions of the suspect’s car, Auburn police were able to catch him shortly after traveling on I-85.

Before being stopped by officers, Upshaw threw an AK-14-styled pistol out of the car, police say.

Officials found the firearm, which was presented as a part of the evidence in this case.

Assistant DA Hayden Hillyer and Senior Assistant DA Cathey Berardi present the case to the jury, the trial lasting several days.

The evidence presented included security footage, eye-witnesses, photos and shell casings.

