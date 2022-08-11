Man arrested on attempted murder warrant, woman arrested on theft warrants in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop led to two individuals arrested with outstanding felony warrants - one man having an attempted murder warrant, by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office.

On August 11, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol observed a vehicle with no tail lights activated. A traffic stop was conducted and the driver, Johnquarius Burch, was noted as having an outstanding felony warrant out of Alabama for attempted murder.

Burch was taken into custody without incident.

When the owner of the vehicle, Sheila Mims, arrived, her driver’s license was run as is procedure to ensure validity, so the vehicle could be turned over to her.

At this time, it was confirmed that Mims had two outstanding felony warrants with the Columbus Police Department. The warrants were for identity theft Fraud and theft by taking.

Mims was also placed into custody and transported without incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.