Northside Christian Church hosting adaptive sport, activities program for people with disabilities

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Young adults and parents with young children with disabilities listen up - there’s a new program hosted by Northside Christian Church of Columbus that aims to get kids moving with adaptive sports.

The church is set to offer their Adaptive Sports and Activities Program (A.S.A.P) to help children and young adults with learning or physical disabilities to get moving and have an opportunity to learn and play a sport.

This coming Saturday marks the churches first of several free sessions. The program is free and is for all ages. Church staff told News Leader 9 there will be goodies, giveaways and the opportunity for kids to make friends.

One organizer said the idea behind the program came about because she knows a lot of young people with special needs that don’t get many chances to join a game like other kids.

“One of the things they say is yes, they can do things at school, but a lot of times when the children want to go out for a sport or something like that, they can’t make the team,” said Organizer and Northside Christian member Beatrice Hiner. “So, this is for them to have something fun to do, that’s a sport, an activity, that is all inclusive and they can feel comfortable and safe.”

The first event is this Saturday August 13 from 10 a.m. until noon. The game of choice is volleyball. The adaptive sports and activity program will run until November and then pick back up in the spring. Remember the sessions are free.

For anyone interested in the program or to volunteer you can go here.

