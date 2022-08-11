Business Break
Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus

Victory Drive shooting
Victory Drive shooting(WTVM)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened in south Columbus.

Police say the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive.

There have been no injuries reported as of now.

Stay with News Leader 9 as we gather more information on this developing scene.

