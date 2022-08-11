Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened in south Columbus.
Police say the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive.
There have been no injuries reported as of now.
