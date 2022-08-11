Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired mailman is warning others about mail theft after two checks were allegedly stolen from a post office box in Columbus.

With check fraud on the rise across the city, some of those blue post office boxes many of us use have been taped up.

Last month Columbus police said these types of thefts have happened twice a month since the beginning of the year.

At the time, local businesses were being impacted. But, with businesses typically in better financial shape to cope, Curtis Mansell wants to ensure everyday people don’t become victims.

“Four thousand dollars missing out of your checking account is a lot of money,” said Mansell.

He and his wife live in Harris County but often travel to Columbus, where he used to work as a mailman. But, he says a recent trip to a grocery store in Columbus cost them $4,000.

Mansell says his wife dropped off four checks in a US Post Office Box, but they were never mailed.

Two of the payments were cancelled; the other two were allegedly stolen and cashed.

“And I don’t know any of those folks that I delivered mail to going through what I’m having to go through right now,” said Mansell.

A copy of the police report indicates the original amount for the first stolen check was $317, and the second stolen check was originally written for $600.

On one of the checks, the payee listed is someone named Zion James Hall, who Mansell does not know. The new amount written on both stolen checks is $1,990. Mansell claims the suspect allegedly forged his wife’s signature to make things look legit.

“Everything that was written had been erased and they had written themselves the rest of the check,” said Mansell.

After speaking with law enforcement, he wasn’t confident they could really help. Mansell says he was told Synovus bank’s fraud department was the only one who could give him a refund.

“We have some money in savings. And one of the things that we’re doing is we’re keeping an eye on that Synovus bank app every day,” said Mansell.

Synovus offered tips to avoid check fraud. These include ordering checks from reputable sources, filling out checks properly and safeguarding account information.

Wells Fargo says to prevent fraud online, create a unique username and password for your bank account, disable autosave or autofill features for bank apps or consider using 2-step verification when logging in.

“Somehow or another, since they know what my bank account number and routing number is, they could conceivably create their own check,” said Mansell as he began the process of opening a new bank account.

Mansell says the bank told him he could be refunded within a few days.

