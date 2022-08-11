Business Break
Smiths Station mayor, city council honors Parks and Recs employee

By WTVM News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
SMITHS STATION, Ala. (WTVM) - Smiths Station Mayor Bubba Copeland and the city council honored Parks and Recs employee DeWayne Wimberly with a proclamation, recognizing one of his recent good deeds.

On July 28, Wimberly was headed to the Smith Station Sports Complex on Mullin Road when a driver in the oncoming lane lost control of their vehicle due to a blown tire.

The driver went into a ditch, back onto the road, and Wimberly instantly pulled over to assess the driver’s condition.

Once he was assured the driver was okay, he conducted traffic until the driver could move their car to the roadside and out of the flow of oncoming traffic.

Thanks to DeWayne Wimberly for his outstanding representation of the type of city Smiths Station strive to be.

2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus
Smiths Station mayor honors Parks and Recs employee
Fort Benning releases names of soldiers killed at Ranger School in North Ga.
