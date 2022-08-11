Business Break
WalletHub ranks Alabama worst state to give birth in

By Julia Avant
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:21 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - According the WalletHub’s annual report, Alabama ranks number 51 for giving birth in the United States.

“It would be great if we ranked higher, but the reality is we have never ranked higher than 44th,” said Rhonda Mann, director of Voices for Alabama Children.

Besides the report’s data, Mann says low birth weight rates have increased in the last 10 years.

As a pediatrician, Dr. Karen Landers, area health officer for the Alabama Department of Public Health, says poverty is one of the main reason why Alabama ranks so low.

“We have a lot of initiatives in Alabama that we are continuing to take to try to address this,” said Landers.

One of the initiatives include enrolling mothers in Alabama’s Medicaid program, which offers prenatal care.

“So that women can have coverage during pregnancy and healthy outcomes for their baby,” said Landers.

Other issues are substance abuse and the lack of medical care in rural areas.

“There are hospitals that do not have delivery services and this does require women to travel to other counties not only seek prenatal care, which is vitally important to a good pregnancy outcome, but also at the time of delivery,” said Landers.

