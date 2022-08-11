Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County

Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants.

Muscogee County sheriffs say Cryshunda Manuel had 22 felony warrants for identity theft and one misdemeanor warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued those warrants.

On August 9, MCSO’s Drug Gang and Fugitive Task Force, with the help of Lee County sheriffs, were able to arrest Manuel. She is currently held at the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

19-year-old Nevaeh Nevels was shot and killed August 8 by her child's father, according to...
Teen dead, 1 injured after shooting on Buena Vista Road in Columbus
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
Columbus police searching for caregivers of unknown toddler
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
2 Fort Benning soldiers killed in weather-related incident in North Ga.
Delonta Williams
Columbus dad arrested on murder charges after 4-week-old dies from brain injuries

Latest News

Victory Drive shooting
Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus
Smiths Station mayor honors Parks and Recs employee
Smiths Station mayor, city council honors Parks and Recs employee
Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus
Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus
Smiths Station mayor honors Parks and Recs employee
Smiths Station mayor honors Parks and Recs employee