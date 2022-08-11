Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants.

Muscogee County sheriffs say Cryshunda Manuel had 22 felony warrants for identity theft and one misdemeanor warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer.

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued those warrants.

On August 9, MCSO’s Drug Gang and Fugitive Task Force, with the help of Lee County sheriffs, were able to arrest Manuel. She is currently held at the Muscogee County Jail.

