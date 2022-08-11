WTVM News Leader 9 to expand local news programming

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Gray Television’s ABC affiliate WTVM News Leader 9 serving Columbus GA., is expanding its local newscasts starting September 5th. It will offer an additional two half-hours of local news in new time periods each weekday. These newscasts include WTVM News Leader 9 Midday (12:30 pm/11:30am central), WTVM News Leader 9 Evening (7:30pm/6:30central). With the addition of these newscasts, WTVM will offer more than 37 hours of original local newscasts weekly.

WTVM News Leader 9 is the area’s top-rated source for local news. In addition to the popular newscasts on WTVM in the morning, at noon and 5:00, 5:30 and 6:00pm, the station also produces unique, daily local newscasts for FOX 54 WXTX at 7:00pm and 10:00pm and NBC 38 WLTZ at 4:00pm.

With the largest staff of reporters, producers, and anchors in the region, WTVM News Leader 9 serves over 17 counties spanning West Georgia and East Alabama and in both Eastern and Central time zones. WTVM News Leader 9 also provides original streaming news and weather content on wtvm.com as well as on the station’s other platforms on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire, WTVM news and WTVM weather apps.

Holly Steuart, WTVM Vice President and General Manager said: “We are very excited about the changes we are making at WTVM to produce more live, local news, weather, and sports content for our audience. People are busy and they want news when it’s convenient for them.”

“The WTVM newsroom is committed to providing timely, accurate and impactful local reporting. These additional newscasts give our team more opportunities to serve our viewers,” said William McLain, WTVM News Director.

In addition to the newscast changes, the following programming changes will take place on September 5th. Dr. Phil moves to 3:00pm/2:00central, Inside Edition moves to 4:30pm/3:30central, Entertainment Tonight moves to 7:00pm/6:00central. WTVM will add a new show “iCrime” hosted by Elizabeth Vargas Starting September 12th.

