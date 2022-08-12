Business Break
17-year-old arrested on multiple domestic violence warrants in Columbus

Derrien Deas
Derrien Deas(Source: Muscogee County Jail)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police have arrested a 17-year-old male following multiple domestic violence warrants.

Derrien Deas was arrested and taken into custody for numerous incidents starting mid-July.

On July 21, officers say they were called to a residence on North Lumpkin Road regarding a domestic altercation with Deas trying to harm a three-month-old baby.

Police conducted an investigation that led to them getting a simple battery warrant for the suspect.

On July 23, officers were again called to the same residence about another domestic dispute involving Deas. The incident involved physical violence and gun use, police say.

It resulted in the following warrants obtained for the suspect:

  • Kidnapping
  • Home invasion
  • Simple battery
  • Aggravated assault
  • Cruelty to children (3rd-degree)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

On August 4, officers with the Columbus Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to a third dispute with the same victim that led to the following warrants for Deas:

  • Home invasion
  • Battery (family violence)
  • Aggravated assault
  • Cruelty to children (3rd-degree)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Authorities say one day later, on August 5, the Columbus and Russell County Police Department found Deas at a house in Russell County, Alabama.

Deas was arrested and booked at the Russell County Jail.

He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in the Muscogee County Recorder’s Court on August 18.

