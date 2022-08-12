2 men arrested for failing to register as sex offenders in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men for failing to register as a state sex offender.

On August 11, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested state sex offender Raymond Wilkerson on the following charges:

Failure to register as a state sex offender

Violation of probation

Obstruction of an officer

Terroristic threats

His original conviction was Rape.

On August 12, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested state sex offender Timothy Hudson for failing to register as a state sex offender.

His original conviction was Child Molestation.

Both individuals were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

