2 men arrested for failing to register as sex offenders in Columbus
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men for failing to register as a state sex offender.

On August 11, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested state sex offender Raymond Wilkerson on the following charges:

  • Failure to register as a state sex offender
  • Violation of probation
  • Obstruction of an officer
  • Terroristic threats

His original conviction was Rape.

On August 12, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested state sex offender Timothy Hudson for failing to register as a state sex offender.

His original conviction was Child Molestation.

Both individuals were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.

