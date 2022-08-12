2 men arrested for failing to register as sex offenders in Columbus
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 1:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men for failing to register as a state sex offender.
On August 11, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested state sex offender Raymond Wilkerson on the following charges:
- Failure to register as a state sex offender
- Violation of probation
- Obstruction of an officer
- Terroristic threats
His original conviction was Rape.
On August 12, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender Task Force arrested state sex offender Timothy Hudson for failing to register as a state sex offender.
His original conviction was Child Molestation.
Both individuals were transported to the Muscogee County Jail without incident.
Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.