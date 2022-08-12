Business Break
2 students arrested after loaded gun found in purse at LaGrange High School

A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange...
A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A loaded gun was confiscated after it was found in a 17-year-old student’s purse at LaGrange High School.

According to the Troup County School System, administration was notified that a loaded gun was found in the purse belonging to a 17-year-old female student. An anonymous tip from a parent was provided that the student may have been in possession of a gun.

According to school officials, two students were arrested by the LaGrange Police Department as a result of this incident.

At no time was there a threat made against anyone.

“The safety of our students is a top priority and we wanted to make you aware of a situation that occurred this morning at LaGrange High School,” said school officials. “This is a good reminder that weapons of any kind or toys that look like weapons are not allowed on school grounds in the Troup County School System.”

Parents have been notified of the incident by the notification system used by the school.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

